Many UDF leaders waiting to join KC(M), says Jose K. Mani

KOTTAYAM

03 June 2021 14:53 IST

KC(M) chairperson says further steps will be taken at a steering committee meeting on June 14

The political churning, stirred by the Kerala Congress (M)’s tumultuous exit from the United Democratic Front and a subsequent reconciliation with the rival front late last year, appears to be growing more disruptive in Central Travancore after the elections.

Buoyed by its back-to-back successes in the local body and Assembly elections, the outfit led by Jose K. Mani is out to reshape itself as the dominant party in the region. As part of it, it has launched efforts to woo a handful of leaders from the UDF, especially the Congress, who are disenchanted with the present leadership.

The step comes close on the heels of another proposal by the regional party to take a transition from its mass-based structure to a cadre system. Alongside the KC(M), the Nationalist Congress Party under the former Congress leader P.C. Chacko too has begun drawing the Congress workers across Kottayam and Pathanamthitta to its fold.

Confirming the move, KC(M) chairman Mr. Mani said here on Thursday that a long line of UDF leaders was waiting to join the party and the next meeting of the party steering committee on June 14 would initiate important steps towards this direction. “I have received expressions of interest from an increasing number of leaders, particularly after the Assembly elections. The district presidents have been apprised of these developments for further action,” he said.

Sources said the chaos within the UDF after its below par performance in the region in the Assembly elections has provided a golden opportunity to the KC(M), which had put up a better show by riding the ‘red wave’ that lashed the State. The move, according to them, comes as counter to a pre-election move by the UDF to poach members of its estranged constituent.

The chaotic exit of the KC(M) from the UDF had prompted a few leaders to switch sides to the rival faction led by P.J. Joseph, predictably with the support of some senior Congress leaders. Despite the early setbacks, the KC(M), by giving priority to statecraft and the pursuit of power, could overcome these challenges in the long run.

The rebuttal

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the UDF have refuted Mr. Mani’s claims. “By making such statements, his attempt is to mislead the public and cover up the setbacks suffered in Pala and Kaduthuruthy,” said Joshy Philip, District Congress Committee president, Kottayam.

Saji Manjakadambil, chairman of the UDF committee in Kottayam, urged Mr. Mani to stop daydreaming and face the realities upfront.