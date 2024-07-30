Many trains fully, partially cancelled in Kerala

Many trains were fully or partially cancelled on Tuesday, due to waterlogging of tracks between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakanchery.

Those fully cancelled are 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express, 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express, 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express, and 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express.

The following trains were short-terminated at various stations. They are 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express at Thrissur, 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Express at Aluva, and 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express at Chalakkudy, 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express at Shoranur Jn., 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express at Shoranur, 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express at Shoranur, 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express at Angamali, and 12075 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express at Ernakulam Jn.

In addition, 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn., 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express from Shoranur Jn, 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express from Angamali, 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express from Chalakkudy, 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur from Shoranur, and 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express from Aluva.

The following two trains have been rescheduled in view of waterlogging of the tracks. The 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 a.m. left Ernakulam Junction at 12.10 p.m. and 12617 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 10.30 a.m. left later at 12.10 p.m.

The Railways operated 06305 Thrissur - Ernakulam as a special train for the convenience of passengers. It left Thrissur at 11 a.m.

