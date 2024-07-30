ADVERTISEMENT

Many trains fully, partially cancelled in Kerala

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Stationary watchman stopped train no. 16526 between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery due to heavy rain and water flow on track on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Many trains were fully or partially cancelled on Tuesday, due to waterlogging of tracks between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakanchery.

Those fully cancelled are 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express, 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express, 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express, and 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express.

The following trains were short-terminated at various stations. They are 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express at Thrissur, 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Express at Aluva, and 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express at Chalakkudy, 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express at Shoranur Jn., 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express at Shoranur, 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express at Shoranur, 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express at Angamali, and 12075 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express at Ernakulam Jn.

In addition, 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn., 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express from Shoranur Jn, 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express from Angamali, 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express from Chalakkudy, 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur from Shoranur, and 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express from Aluva.

The following two trains have been rescheduled in view of waterlogging of the tracks. The 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 a.m. left Ernakulam Junction at 12.10 p.m. and 12617 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 10.30 a.m. left later at 12.10 p.m.

The Railways operated 06305 Thrissur - Ernakulam as a special train for the convenience of passengers. It left Thrissur at 11 a.m.

