12 Sabarimala pilgrims injured after bus turns turtle near Laha in Kerala

November 19, 2022 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

At least twelve persons sustained injuries, two of them critical, when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims turned turtle near Laha on November 19.

The accident took place around 8.30 a.m. when the bus, carrying 44 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, was returning from Sabarimala. Preliminary reports suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve at Vilakkuvanji along the route.

On an alert, a police team, besides teams from the Revenue, Motor Vehicles and Forest Departments, rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operations. The injured were rushed to the Perunad Taluk Hospital and two among them, who sustained critical injuries, were later shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer and Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and supervised the rescue mission. “Preliminary reports suggested that the bus driver had been exhausted due to lack of rest for the past three days. A detailed probe is on,” the Minister said.

