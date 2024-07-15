Many questions remain answered on CPI(M) leader’s expulsion from party

Many questions still remain unanswered on the reasons for the expulsion of K.V. Pramod, a Kozhikode-based area committee member, from the primary membership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Mr. Pramod, also a district secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, is popular as Pramod Kottooli because of his association with the Left-leaning ‘Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club’ based in Kottooli in the city. Though the disciplinary action against Mr. Pramod on July 13 followed reports of his alleged involvement in offering a post in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to a city-based doctor, the district CPI(M) leadership said that it was not aware of it. It was also rumoured that the doctor was promised a post in the Ayush department.

Sreejith, a businessman based in Chevayur in the city, and the doctor’s husband, later told news channels that he had neither paid bribe to Mr. Pramod nor raised the issue with the CPI(M). Media reports had earlier accused Mr. Pramod of demanding ₹60 lakh as bribe for the post and accepting ₹22 lakh. It was reported that the doctor’s family approached the party since there were no follow-up steps after the payment. A section of the media also claimed that Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who hails from Kozhikode, had sought an internal probe into the issue. Mr. Riyas, however, has feigned ignorance about it.

Elusive clarity

Now, it is not yet clear who made the payment, when it was done, who received the money and on whose behalf, and who intimated the party about it. There is no clarity on the suspected “real estate deals” involving Mr. Pramod too. The CPI(M) remains tight-lipped though the press release announcing Mr. Pramod’s dismissal mentioned his “anti-party activities, which were against party discipline, brought disrepute to the organisation.”

Political analysts also see these developments against the backdrop of the upcoming triennial conferences of the CPI(M), where rival factions vie for key party posts. Mr. Pramod is now planning to file complaints with the party State secretary and the Central Control Commission against his dismissal.

Leader’s version

Meanwhile, during his interactions with the media in the past two days, the dispelled CPI(M) leader is seen giving tidbits about how a certain district committee member and a member of one of the local committees in Kozhikode city could have been involved in the action against him. Unconfirmed reports say that it was this local committee member who raised the issue within the party.

When the district committee member shared a post on Facebook about Mr. Pramod’s expulsion, the latter commented saying “you are the hero in all these plays”. Mr. Pramod has also claimed that he never promised any job to Mr. Sreejith’s wife. Her name was reportedly on the PSC rank list and the family was concerned about the delay in appointment. Mr. Pramod points out that he was trying just to console them as a family friend.

