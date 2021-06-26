Many office-bearers quit BJYM in Wayanad

KALPETTA

26 June 2021 21:58 IST

Even as the election bribery row is rocking the BJP in the State, many office-bearers resigned from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the district on Saturday in protest against the suspension of some leaders from the organisation.

BJP district president Saji Sankar had suspended BJYM district president Deepu Puthan Purayail, and BJYM Sulthan Bathery constituency president Lilil Kumar on Saturday.

The move provoked many members of the organisation, including Akhil Krishnan, treasurer, Kalpetta constituency, and V.K. Jithin, president, BJYM, Pulpally panchayat, and they resigned from the organisation.

It was reported that the youth leaders were suspended since the duo had raised their voice against the discrepancy in spending the election fund for the the NDA candidate C.K.Janu in Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment and against party leaders, who had faced allegations over the bribery row.

However, Mr. Saji Sankar told The Hindu that the BJYM workers were suspended for indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the recent Assembly election. Other allegations were baseless, he said.