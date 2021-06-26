Kerala

Many office-bearers quit BJYM in Wayanad

Even as the election bribery row is rocking the BJP in the State, many office-bearers resigned from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the district on Saturday in protest against the suspension of some leaders from the organisation.

BJP district president Saji Sankar had suspended BJYM district president Deepu Puthan Purayail, and BJYM Sulthan Bathery constituency president Lilil Kumar on Saturday.

The move provoked many members of the organisation, including Akhil Krishnan, treasurer, Kalpetta constituency, and V.K. Jithin, president, BJYM, Pulpally panchayat, and they resigned from the organisation.

It was reported that the youth leaders were suspended since the duo had raised their voice against the discrepancy in spending the election fund for the the NDA candidate C.K.Janu in Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment and against party leaders, who had faced allegations over the bribery row.

However, Mr. Saji Sankar told The Hindu that the BJYM workers were suspended for indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the recent Assembly election. Other allegations were baseless, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 10:00:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/many-office-bearers-quit-bjym-in-wayanad/article34993577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY