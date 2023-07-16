ADVERTISEMENT

Many losing faith in communism, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

July 16, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that many are becoming aware of the changes in the Left policy, and are abandoning communism.

Mr. Sudhakaran was speaking after giving Congress membership to former Communist Party of India (CPI) Dharmadam secretary Kaipath Ravindran and his family, at the District Congress Committee office on Saturday.

Mr. Sudhakaran said more and more members were realising the mistakes of the Left leadership. Even LDF convenor and CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan was at loggerheads with the party over the misguided vision of its leadership, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CPI had said that it would stay away from the seminar against the Uniform Civil Code. E.P Jayarajan too stayed away,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Ravindran said communism was limited to just a few at present. “I resigned from the CPI and joined the Congress because of the deterioration of communism,” he added. He said the Congress was the only movement that was capable of countering the Sangh Parivar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The increase in electricity charges, building tax, and water tax was making life miserable for the common people, and the CPI was not opposing it, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US