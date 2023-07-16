HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many losing faith in communism, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

July 16, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that many are becoming aware of the changes in the Left policy, and are abandoning communism.

Mr. Sudhakaran was speaking after giving Congress membership to former Communist Party of India (CPI) Dharmadam secretary Kaipath Ravindran and his family, at the District Congress Committee office on Saturday.

Mr. Sudhakaran said more and more members were realising the mistakes of the Left leadership. Even LDF convenor and CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan was at loggerheads with the party over the misguided vision of its leadership, he added.

“The CPI had said that it would stay away from the seminar against the Uniform Civil Code. E.P Jayarajan too stayed away,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Ravindran said communism was limited to just a few at present. “I resigned from the CPI and joined the Congress because of the deterioration of communism,” he added. He said the Congress was the only movement that was capable of countering the Sangh Parivar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The increase in electricity charges, building tax, and water tax was making life miserable for the common people, and the CPI was not opposing it, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.