At least four students killed, 55 injured in stampede at CUSAT campus in Kochi

November 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A music night by Nikhita Gandhi was on at CUSAT open air auditorium when the incident happened.

The Hindu Bureau

At least four students have died durung a stampede at a tech fest in the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

At least four students have been killed and 55 more injured in a stampede during a music night part of an ongoing tech fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology at Kalamassery on the outskirts of Kochi on November 25.

Reports suggest that 15 of the injured have been admitted to intensive care units at hospitals nearby. Forty-four of the injured have been admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital located at Kalamassery. A music night by Nikhita Gandhi was on at CUSAT open air auditorium when it rained. It was a packed house for the show and a stampede occurred when those who were standing outside tried to enter the auditorium.

More details awaited.

