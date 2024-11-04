ADVERTISEMENT

Many injured as KSRTC Superfast bus overturns at Thalappara

Published - November 04, 2024 12:32 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The bus lost control and skidded off the road before falling upside down into a depth of 10 feet. Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious.

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers being rescued from a KSRTC Superfast bus that overturned at Thalappara on November 3, 2024 night. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

More than three dozen passengers were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Superfast bus heading from Thottilpalam to Thiruvananthapuram overturned at Thalappara in the district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus lost control and skidded off the road before falling upside down into a depth of 10 feet. The bus had more than 50 passengers on board.

Local people and the police rescued the passengers by breaking open the windscreens in the front and the back. The injured were rushed to Government Taluk Hospital at Tirurangadi.

Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US