Many injured as KSRTC Superfast bus overturns at Thalappara

The bus lost control and skidded off the road before falling upside down into a depth of 10 feet. Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious.

Published - November 04, 2024 12:32 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers being rescued from a KSRTC Superfast bus that overturned at Thalappara on November 3, 2024 night.

Passengers being rescued from a KSRTC Superfast bus that overturned at Thalappara on November 3, 2024 night. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

More than three dozen passengers were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Superfast bus heading from Thottilpalam to Thiruvananthapuram overturned at Thalappara in the district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) night.

The bus lost control and skidded off the road before falling upside down into a depth of 10 feet. The bus had more than 50 passengers on board.

Local people and the police rescued the passengers by breaking open the windscreens in the front and the back. The injured were rushed to Government Taluk Hospital at Tirurangadi.

Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious.

Published - November 04, 2024 12:32 am IST

