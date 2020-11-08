Many fields where India and Germany can join hands: German Consul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 November 2020 18:33 IST

Achim Burkart says his country is in talks with Kerala to employ trained nurses

There is ample scope for Germany and Kerala to further explore and expand cooperation across a broad spectrum of activities such as healthcare, IT, industry, and police training as well as in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic, Achim Burkart, Consul General of Germany in Bengaluru, has said.

Mr. Burkart, who took charge in August, visited Thiruvananthapuram last week where he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, and State Police Chief Loknath Behera, for discussions on a wide range of issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Germany, for instance, was scouting for highly trained nurses, and talks were on with the Kerala government on this, Mr. Burkart, whose jurisdiction covers Karnataka and Kerala, said in an interview given to The Hindu.

“We are in a demand situation at the moment. If you look at hospitals, nursing homes, and retirement homes in Germany, they are all in need of well-trained personnel and they can't find enough. Germany has had a good experience over a long period of time with nurses from Kerala. Keralite nurses are well-established in the German society,” he said. The authorities on both sides were studying how the exchange could be organised in tune with the WHO guidelines on hiring of medical personnel, he said.

Mr. Burkart cited the Kochi Water Metro project and the Kfw financing for the post-flood Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) as instances of successful collaboration between his country and Kerala.

He said he was committed to further bridging the gap between the start-up ecosystems between India and Germany. Digitalisation, Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence were among the key sectors where India and Germany had the potential to make a significant impact by joining forces. “From what I have seen in Karnataka, German companies are keen on working with Indian companies. Because it combines the best of both worlds. Young Indian IT specialists are keen to do new things, they are imaginative and know how to shape new products, how to make established products better for the clients,” he said.

An interesting tie-up that could evolve is in the area of bilateral cooperation between the police forces of Kerala and any of the German states. The topic was discussed during his meeting with Mr. Behera. Mr. Burkart cited the partnership between the police forces of Karnataka and Bavaria as an example. “Germany has a very strong focus on the education of young police personnel. We also do police training in a lot of countries worldwide,” he said.

Mr. Burkart also underscored the importance of cooperation, in terms of the search for vaccines and their production, for overcoming COVID-19. The German government, he said, was of the view that everyone, regardless of where they come from and what their financial situation was, should have the possibility of quick access to vaccines. “Germany has very high biotech knowledge and production facilities. So I am sure we will be a partner not only of India as a whole, but also of Kerala in terms of fighting and bringing the pandemic to an end,” he said.