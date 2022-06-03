Many events to mark jubilee of People’s Plan

Valedictory to be held on August 17

The Local Self-Government department will organise the valedictory of the year-long silver jubilee celebration of the People's Plan movement in the capital on August 17.

In a press release here on Friday, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan said an international seminar would be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 16 and 17 as part of this, with experts from various fields participating in it.

1,000 green islets

Several allied events will be held in June and July in local bodies across the State. The department will publish personal experiences of a 1,000 people who have worked with the People's Plan. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will bring out a series of research books on the movement. A thousand green islets will be readied across local bodies in the State to mark the milestone.

Mr. Govindan said the local bodies should inform the new generation about the role played by the movement in Kerala's development and in creating a model for democratic decentralisation.