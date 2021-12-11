Many events for Idukki’s golden jubilee

IDUKKI

11 December 2021 19:29 IST

Idukki Fest, an expo on farm produce, part of the festivities

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who is also in charge of Idukki district, has said that the 50th anniversary of the formation of the district will be celebrated in a befitting manner. The anniversary celebration would reach each corner of the district, said the Minister, adding that all sections of people would be part of it. The district was formed on January 26, 1972.

Inaugurating a website on the anniversary festivities on Saturday, the Minister on Saturday said a logo and a development slogan too would be launched. Idukki Fest, an exhibition of farm produce including spices, is part of the event. Fifty prominent persons from various walks of life who helped in developing the district will be felicitated. Seminars and discussions would be organised. The Minister said a solution to the land-related issues in the district would be chalked out.

District Collector Sheeba George, district panchayat president Jiji K. Philip, and representatives of political parties participated in the meeting.

