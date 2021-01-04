Many colleges in Kerala record 90% attendance on reopening day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2021 23:53 IST

Students happy to be back on campuses, online classes for those who cannot attend offline mode

Higher education institutions in Kerala buzzed with activity after close to 300 days when they partially reopened on Monday under stringent restrictions in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The students’ joy of being able to return to their campuses was visible as it eclipsed the concerns over the possibility of a zero academic year. While offline classes commenced for final-year undergraduate and all postgraduate students, a decision on the remaining batches is likely to be taken only after two weeks.

Better interaction

Lauding the decision to resume offline classes, Sangeeth, a first year MCom student of the Government Arts College here, said the online sessions did not instil much confidence in many students. “We have been hoping for a return to the conventional classroom environment. Interaction is key to education, but not many students raised doubts through online platforms,” he said.

Varsha, a first-year student of MA English at SN College, Chempazhanthy, is relieved that her postgraduation studies will not be confined to her home.

Amidst teething issues pertaining to transportation and accommodation, colleges across the State reported above average attendance. Institutions in rural areas witnessed a lower student turnout.

Principals’ meet

During a videoconference convened by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel later in the day, many colleges Principals reported a 90% attendance of students and teachers on the first day of college reopening. Over 900 Principals, representing government, aided and unaided colleges, participated in the meeting.

Suma S., Associate Professor of Hindi and college union adviser in Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, says several students from districts such as Malappuram and Idukki have chosen not to rejoin since finding accommodation would be a tough task.

“For such students, we will persist with online classes. The workload of the faculty is bound to increase. We hope the situation normalises within a few weeks, since the university examinations are round the corner,” she said.

Fogging on campuses

Local body authorities undertook a fogging drive on campuses and premises were sanitised.

Students were subjected to thermal screening and permitted entry after jotting down their contact details on register books maintained at the entrance.

College authorities rearranged seating arrangements to ensure only two students sat on a bench.