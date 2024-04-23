Many buses from Goshree isles may surrender permits due to 25-km cap on trips

April 23, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The uncertainty over the long-overdue city entry of private buses that operate from Goshree islands to High Court Junction, after a notification put a 25-km cap on their trip distance, could result in many of the around 120 private buses that operate in the corridor surrendering their permits, informed sources have said.

The owners of nine buses had sought the permission of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to extend their operations to the city. While six buses sought their extension to Kakkanad, one bus wanted to operate up to Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Expressing concern over the 25-km cap, bus operators reiterated that the notification issued in November 2023 by the Transport department failed to take into account the suggestions that they made at a public hearing on the draft notification held in early 2023. “We fear that this may lead to a fall in the number of buses that operate in the sector,” they added.

The general secretary of the Federation of Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council in Goshree Islands (FRAG) Anil Plavians said a fall in the number of buses in the sector would result in passengers having to rely on the handful of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses that operated in the corridor. “Making matters worse, most KSRTC buses operate without the mandatory fitness certificate and the validity of their insurance expired long back,” he said.

The operators of many buses from North Paravur that are unable to enter the city due to the 25-km cap fear that permitting a few private buses to operate in the city will eat into their share of passengers. “Already, the fear is rife that they would be issued only temporary permits following nationalisation of the route,” he added.

The association said of the 120 buses, 65 buses operated from North Paravur and 25 from Munambam. These 90 buses will not be able to enter the city due to the 25-km cap.

