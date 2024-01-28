GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many arrested in Statewide crackdown on drug trade

281 cases registered in various parts of Kerala

January 28, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested 285 persons for alleged possession of narcotic substances during a Statewide crackdown.

Operation D Hunt, a special drive to rein in the illegal sale, smuggling and storage of drugs, witnessed as many as 281 cases registered in various parts of the State.

The newly formed range-level NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Coordination Cell, headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar, who also leads the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force, detained 1,820 persons suspected of involved in drug trafficking.

Large quantities of MDMA, ganja, hashish oil, and brown sugar, estimated at several lakhs of rupees in the illegal market, were seized.

The police had relied on the databank of habitual offenders involved in drug peddling and smuggling for the operation. Such persons were kept under close watch for nearly a month leading to the Statewide drive.

The police have advised the public to convey information regarding drug trade and supply to the 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (94979 27797) functioning under the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

