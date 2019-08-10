Many areas in Kannur district flooded as rivers overflow

The torrential rain that tapered off on Friday morning, picked up intensity in the afternoon, raising fears of escalation of the flood situation in areas lying on the banks of the Valapattanam river and its tributaries.

The relief felt in the morning when the water level of the overflowing rivers and tributaries started receding after the intensity of the rain reduced was replaced by concern as the rain gathered strength by afternoon. The situation became grim as overflowing rivers breached the banks and flooded nearby areas. Several families were evacuated from Pamburuthi and Koralayi, river islands here in the morning as the houses and roads were flooded. Residents were taken on canoes to safer places.

Parts of Iritty town experienced flooding by the afternoon.

The rise of the water level upstream of the Valapattanam river caused concern that the flood situation in the affected areas would worsen. Low-lying areas on the banks of the river at Kakkathuruthi near Kattampally, Chengalayi and Kambil were flooded in the morning. Residents were shifted to safer places on canoes. Several houses in these areas were inundated. A 71-year-old man was found dead at a flooded bus shelter at Vallithode near Iritty in the morning. The deceased was identified as Joy, a native of nearby Kolithattu. With this, the number of deaths caused by flooding rose to two. A 54-year-old man drowned near Mattannur on August 8.

As many as 3,877 people have been shifted to 48 relief camps opened in the district. The areas worst affected by the flooding are in Iritty taluk. As many as 2,274 people living in affected areas in the taluk were shifted to relief camps. In Taliparamba taluk, 1,032 people were moved to relief camps. The number of people shifted to the relief camps in Kannur and Thalassery taluks is 298 and 273 respectively.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who is in charge of the relief operations in the district, visited the district on Friday. A press release said that he would chair an emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the Collector’s chamber here at 8 p.m. to review the losses caused by the flooding and the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to contribute clothes and materials to be sent to relief camps. The things required include bed sheets, clothes, sanitary napkins, food items and candle, among others. Those who want to contribute the items can contact the Collectorate Control Team phone numbers: 8547616030, 9400051410 and 7012776976.