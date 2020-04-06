Many are the ways to kill boredom

The nationwide lockdown, aimed at keeping COVID-19 at bay, has brought in a predictable, yet unwanted, guest — boredom. Now, Keralites are trying to beat back the intruder through varied pastimes, ranging from making the hitherto-unheard-of Dalgona coffee to setting up vegetable and fruit gardens on terraces.

Lettish Jacob, a teacher, and her children have been busy trying out delicacies. The family made Dalgona coffee for the first time a week ago. “It came out very well and was delicious. Coffee lovers would relish its taste, which can be enhanced if garnished with small pieces of chocolate or biscuits. Two days ago, my daughter made French fries which were much better than the ones we get in eateries,” says Ms. Jacob.

Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Confederation of CBSE Schools, now spends hours nurturing her terrace garden. “Produce like turmeric from my rooftop garden have come in handy during this testing period, when people are looking for ways to boost immunity. We replanted recently and there are now 35 varieties of vegetables, curry leaves and fruits.” Ms. Rajan, who stays at Perumbavoor, set up a rooftop vegetable garden in 2008, after former President the late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam launched a project titled Green Village Healthy India at a school she runs. She purchased imported seeds online for her school and house.

Four generations

Only organic fertilizers like cow dung, cow urine, and neem cake are used. A mixture of tobacco and bar soap is used as pesticide. “Four generations of my family, including my 100-year-old mother and my four grandchildren, tend to the plants daily. It is a pleasure plucking ripe vegetables and fruits. So, boredom has not really bothered us during the lockdown,” says Ms. Rajan.