Many anganwadis functioning in buildings without fitness certificate, says WCD department

The Women and Child Development department has issued an order for inspection of all anganwadi buildings in the State. Child development project officers (CDPOs)/ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) and supervisors should directly inspect all such buildings functioning, a circular issued by the department has said.

The circular points out that many anganwadis are functioning from buildings that do not have fitness certificates.

This is despite directions that all anganwadis should be inspected before April 10 every year and a certificate from the officials concerned that the building is suited for the functioning of anganwadis be issued. It should be ensured that no anganwadi is allowed to function from a building without fitness certificate.

The anganwadi building rent has been enhanced as per an order issued last month. Accordingly, anganwadi workers should be directed to make sure that the anganwadis function from buildings that are safe and have all facilities, says the circular. CDPOs should make sure of the safety of the buildings and that it has obtained fitness certificate.

The circular also includes directions to be followed keeping in mind the arrival of the monsoon soon.

Steps should be taken by ICDS supervisors to make sure that the buildings where the anganwadis shift have fitness certificate.

Switches and current lines should be out of reach of children. Objects that may fall on children and cause injuries should not be allowed near anganwadis. Drinking water vessels and tanks should be clean and have a lid on. If there are trees near anganwadis that pose a danger to children, these should be removed. The CDPOs and ICDS supervisors should ensure that no anganwadi infrastructure poses danger the safety of children.

The circular warns of departmental disciplinary action against the employees concerned in case of any lapse in ensuring children’s safety.