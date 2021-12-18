Manual sliding booms installed at yard

The Southern Railway has provided manual sliding booms in addition to lifting barriers at the level crossing gate No.252 at Kannapuram yard in Kannur. Public relations officer M.K. Gopinath said the sliding booms would function as an auxiliary arrangement to close the level crossing in case of any failure of the existing lifting barriers of the gate.

He said that at present, if any damage or technical snag happened to the lifting barrier of a level crossing gate, safety chains and stop boards were being used to regulate the road traffic. The train has to stop ahead of the level crossing and has to proceed through the gate by following the hand signal given by the gatekeeper, he said.