Mansoor murder: CB begins probe

KANNUR

09 April 2021 23:11 IST

One person remanded, search on for 11 more, weapons recovered from crime spot

A Crime Branch (CB) squad under Kannur Crime Branch DySP K. Ismail has begun probe into the murder of Muslim Youth League worker Mansoor.

He was murdered by suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers at Mukkilpeedika in Peringathur here after polling on April 6.

The Thalassery magistrate court has remanded K. Shinos, a Democratic Youth Federation of India worker and neighbour of the victim, to 14 days in judicial custody.

Part of gang

The police suspect him to be part of a 25-member gang that attacked Mansoor and his brother Muhasin.

The police are in search of 11 persons absconding after the incident. The police have recovered the weapons used by the assailants from the crime spot. It is learnt that the Crime Branch team have found incriminating evidence from the phone of Shinos. The people who caught Shinos, while he was trying to flee from the spot, handed over the phone to the police.

District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Ilango said they got crucial evidence and the police would reveal certain information in two days.

He refused to comment on the allegations raised by Congress and IUML leaders, who were demanding a probe led by an IPS officer.

They alleged that the police team comprised supporters of the CPI(M) and criticised the slow pace of investigation.