Manslaughter case in Shehala’s snakebite death

The Kerala Police have registered a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the snakebite death of fifth standard student Shehala Sherin, 10, at Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Wednesday.

The police have indicted the school Principal, Vice Principal and the taluk hospital doctor for negligence resulting in loss of human life under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials here said the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Wayanad, had recommended the registration of a case to set in motion a criminal investigation into the allegations surrounding the child’s death.

Students’ charge

They include the accusation by fellow students and local people that school authorities had wilfully neglected Shehala’s repeated assertions that a snake had bit her in the classroom while she dangled her feet above a crack on the floor.

Other parents had also alleged that the school authorities had ignored the telltale signs of snakebite on her leg and wasted precious time waiting for her parents to arrive instead of rushing the student to the hospital.

Officials said Shehala’s parents, both lawyers, were unwilling to press charges. However, a galaxy of organisations have petitioned the police to investigate the school authorities.

Officials said the police had not conducted an inquest or postmortem examination of the body.

The child was interred at Puthenkummu Juma Masjid on Thursday.

The police possessed a doctor’s certificate, which stated that the child had died due to snakebite poisoning. Investigators said the declaration negated the need to exhume the body for autopsy.

Shehala died four hours after the snake bit her. Her father had shuttled her to and fro between local hospitals in vain for anti-venom medication.

Public outcry

The ensuing public outcry triggered violent street protests in Wayanad on Friday. It prompted the Kerala High Court to take the unusual step of dispatching District Judge, Wayanad, A. Harris to investigate the matter.

The Health Department has suspended the doctor at the Taluk Hospital who treated Shehala initially and ordered an internal Vigilance inquiry into the suspected case of medical negligence.

Shehala’s death has harshly spotlighted the state of rural schools and raised questions about the safety of students. It has also prompted the State Human Rights Commission to launch a probe.