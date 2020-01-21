Man’s murder: wife, lover arrested

A woman and her lover were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of her husband at Kalikavu in the district 16 months ago.

The arrest took place in Tamil Nadu, 16 months after Mohammedali, 50, was poisoned to death at Marutha, Kalikavu.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said that Ummul Sahira, 42, and Jaimon, 37, were arrested from Sivakasi and Dindigal respectively.

The police were in search of them ever since they vanished from Kalikavu, two days after the burial of Sahira’s husband, Mohammedali.

It was on September 26, 2018, that Mohammedali was found dead in his house. Assuming heart failure as the cause of death, he was interred without conducting a a post-mortem examination.

Following complaints, the body was exhumed and a post-mortem was conducted. It was found that Mohammedali had died of poisoning.