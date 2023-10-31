Man’s body with gunshot injury found at tourist home in Kozhikode

The body of a man with a gunshot injury in his head was found at a tourist home in Kozhikode city on Tuesday morning.
The police identified the deceased as Shamsudeen, 38, a native of Kavuntara, near Koyilandy. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had suffered serious injury in his head. It was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police claimed.
The body was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Further investigations were on, the police said.
Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495- 2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306
