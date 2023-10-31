Man’s body with gunshot injury found at tourist home in Kozhikode

October 31, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The body of a man with a gunshot injury in his head was found at a tourist home in Kozhikode city on Tuesday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shamsudeen, 38, a native of Kavuntara, near Koyilandy. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had suffered serious injury in his head. It was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police claimed.

The body was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Further investigations were on, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495- 2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT