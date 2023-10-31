HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man’s body with gunshot injury found at tourist home in Kozhikode

October 31, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a man with a gunshot injury in his head was found at a tourist home in Kozhikode city on Tuesday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shamsudeen, 38, a native of Kavuntara, near Koyilandy. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had suffered serious injury in his head. It was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police claimed.

The body was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Further investigations were on, the police said.

Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495- 2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306

Related Topics

death / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.