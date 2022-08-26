Man’s body recovered from river after one month

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of a youngster, whose body was recovered from the Bharathapuzha at Yakkara more than a month after he had gone missing.

The arrest of S. Shameer Ali, 22, from Pirayiri, and R. Suraj, 22, from Kadamkodu, unfolded a mystery that shrouded the disappearance of Subeesh, 22, from Pattanchery.

The police said Suraj, Shameer Ali and their friends killed Subeesh on July 19, and dumped his body in the Bhrathapuzha at Yakkara after firmly tying it with a huge stone. The police said the accused killed Subeesh following a dispute over a financial deal.



Subeesh’s mother had filed a missing complaint with the police on July 26, saying that he had been missing since July 19. The mother had been persistently trying to reach Subeesh on his mobile phone since July 19. After a few days, the mobile rang and a lorry driver in Tamil Nadu attended the call. The police traced the number, and identified the culprits by going after the calls made from the number.

The police said that a six-member gang was suspected to be behind the murder. The body recovered on Friday was completely decomposed. A DNA test would be needed to identify the body, they said.