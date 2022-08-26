Man’s body recovered from river after one month

Police say six-member gang killed Subeesh on July 19, dumped his body in Bharathapuzha

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 26, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of a youngster, whose body was recovered from the Bharathapuzha at Yakkara more than a month after he had gone missing.

The arrest of S. Shameer Ali, 22, from Pirayiri, and R. Suraj, 22, from Kadamkodu, unfolded a mystery that shrouded the disappearance of Subeesh, 22, from Pattanchery.

The police said Suraj, Shameer Ali and their friends killed Subeesh on July 19, and dumped his body in the Bhrathapuzha at Yakkara after firmly tying it with a huge stone. The police said the accused killed Subeesh following a dispute over a financial deal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subeesh’s mother had filed a missing complaint with the police on July 26, saying that he had been missing since July 19. The mother had been persistently trying to reach Subeesh on his mobile phone since July 19. After a few days, the mobile rang and a lorry driver in Tamil Nadu attended the call. The police traced the number, and identified the culprits by going after the calls made from the number.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said that a six-member gang was suspected to be behind the murder. The body recovered on Friday was completely decomposed. A DNA test would be needed to identify the body, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app