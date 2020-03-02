Man’s body handed over to relatives

KOCHI

02 March 2020 00:41 IST

Kannur native tested negative for COVID-19

The Kannur native who died at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, had tested negative for COVID-19 as per results received from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

However, the virus was not identified by the NIV.

The body of the 36-year-old, who had arrived here from Malaysia, was handed over to relatives after the results from Pune confirmed that the infection was not COVID-19. The initial test done at NIV, Alappuzha, had declared the patient negative for COVID-19 on Friday, when the patient was admitted to the medical college.

According to the medical college authorities, the patient was seriously ill when he was admitted to the isolation ward of the medical college. He was treated for viral pneumonia along with co-morbid diabetic conditions.

The infection was at least five days old and was possibly not treated, the hospital authorities said.

Under surveillance

As part of COVID-19 surveillance, nine more people had been put under scanner on Sunday. Seven were in home quarantine, while two have been admitted to hospitals. While one person was admitted to the isolation ward at the medical college hospital, another was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday. One person in isolation at the medical college was discharged. Forty-seven people in the district are under home quarantine.

Two samples were sent to Alappuzha NIV for examination. The control room number in the district 0484-2368802 is available for any kind of inquiry on COVID-19.