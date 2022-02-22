Manpower shortage hits enforcement of safety norms in houseboats

Key posts in Department of Ports remain vacant

The inadequate number of personnel in the Department of Ports has affected the registration of new houseboats, and also the enforcement of safety regulations in the approximately 1,000 such vessels that operate mainly in Alappuzha, Kumarakom and Kollam, at a time when tourism stakeholders are readying to bounce back after a two-year-long pandemic-induced lull.

This has also resulted in many vessels, which have not procured the mandatory licence, operating in these waterbodies, and in much lesser number in other districts. Subsequently, tourists, crew members and boat operators stand the risk of being denied insurance coverage in the wake of sinking, drowning, fire or any other mishap that could occur while on board such vessels, said sources in the department and players in the sector.

Vacant posts

Sources in the Ports department said key posts like registering authority and chief surveyor are remaining vacant in the department. “Only two surveyors have been posted, although five are required to keep tab of registration and safety violations by vessels across Kerala as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules 2010. This is in addition to allied issues like the urgent need to augment safety of boats that are seized for different rule violations. Officials of Kerala Tourism and district-level officials have been informed of this.”

It is tough to keep tab of as many as 797 vessels registered in Alappuzha alone, and also whether they adhere to norms regarding pollution and sewage treatment, with the existing number of personnel. Another about 300 houseboats are keen to register, even as existing operators are opposed to this. As per KIV Rules, the State government must also allot a team of enforcement personnel led by a DySP, three sub inspectors and 25 police personnel to ensure rule enforcement in different districts and the safety of vessels at locales where they are berthed at night, they added.

The situation is such that new houseboats that are registered to operate in the backwaters off Ernakulam district have shifted base to Alappuzha, considered the hub of houseboat tourism in Kerala.

Staunchly opposing the roll out of more vessels in the sector, the president of All Kerala House Boat Owners’ Association Vinod V. said the State government had in 2013 announced a moratorium on registration of new vessels, on the basis of study reports regarding carrying capacity and the prospect of pollution of waterbodies. “The government and Kerala Tourism must ensure quality and safety of the existing houseboat fleet through regulatory controls and weed out unhealthy competition. Even now, only half the fleet of the 1,000-odd vessels are operating, for want of patronage, in the wake of the pandemic,” he said.

On their part, District Tourism Promotion Councils and municipalities concerned must ready amenities for proper treatment of garbage and sewage, Mr. Vinod added.