Manoj murder: Accused sent to CBI custody

Nine people, including CPI(M) leaders, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder of Sangh Parivar activist Choriyanchalil Manoj were produced before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday.
They were sent to CBI custody till January 10. In a report filed before the court, the CBI stated that the first 15 accused arrested by the Kerala Police in the case had no direct enmity with the dead and many of them had never met him. The report said the conspiracy to assault Manoj was hatched at the party office at Payyoli the day after a CPI(M) worker Kuriyad Babu was attacked in February 2012.
