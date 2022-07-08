Manoj Abraham to head VACB
Thiruvananthapuram The State government has engineered a reshuffled in the top echelons of the Police department.
It has posted Manoj Abraham as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).
K. Padmakumar is the new ADGP, State Police Headquarters. Yogesh Gupta, AGDP, is the new Managing Director, Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC).
M. R. Ajith Kumar is posted as ADGP, Armed Police Battalions. T. Vikram is the new Inspector General of Police, North Zone. K. Karthik is posted as District Police Chief, Kottayam. Merin Joseph is posted as Commissioner of Police, Kollam City.
R. Anand is posted as District Police Chief, Wayanad. Vivek Kumar is the new District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural. V. U. Kuriakose is the new District Police Chief, Idukki.
