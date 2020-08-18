Mannuthy police station wins CM’s Trophy

Thrissur

18 August 2020 22:12 IST

The Mannuthy police station has been selected for the Chief Minister’s Trophy for the best police station in the State. It shared the first prize with the Pathanamthitta police station.

The Pampady police station in Kottayam secured the second prize while the Thampanoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram won the third prize.

The Mannuthy station was selected for the prize considering the excellence in its functioning, usage of technology, time-bound investigations, clean offices and the systematic maintenance of the station and surroundings.

City Police Commissioner R. Aditya congratulated the police officers at the Mannuthy police station on their success.

Earlier, the Ollur police station in the district had secured the best police station award by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.