Mannuthy canal may be rebuilt

Unscientific canal construction caused flooding: Revenue Minister

An engineering team will be constituted to examine the unscientific construction of drainage canal at Mannuthy on National Highway 544, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Visits area

On Saturday, the Minister visited the area on the national highway at Mannuthy that witnessed during rains. District Collector S. Shanavas and Mayor M.K. Varghese accompanied the Minister.

The Minister said unscientific construction of drainage canals was causing flooding during rain at Mannuthy. He asked the Collector to constitute a team of engineers to examine the problem and suggest measures to rectify it. Works would be carried out as per the team’s suggestions, he said.

As the pipes from the overbridge were damaged, water was directly falling on the road under the bridge. This too caused flooding. The Minister asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to change the damaged pipes within 10 days.

The Collector will review the progress of the work regularly.

The NHAI and PWD officials too visited the site along with the Minister.