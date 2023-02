Mannathu Padmanabhan’s death anniversary observed

February 25, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 53rd death anniversary of social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan was observed at Mahatma Gandhi College here on Saturday. MG College Principal Nandyath Gopalakrishnan and staff members offered floral tributes at his statue placed at the NSS mandiram on the college premises. ADVERTISEMENT

