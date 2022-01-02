Mannathu anniversary: NSS raises holiday issue again

KOTTAYAM

02 January 2022 22:48 IST

‘Govt. ignoring demand to bring Mannam Jayanti under Negotiable Instruments Act’

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Sunday lashed out at the State government for its ‘double standards’ in projecting Mannathu Padmanabhan as a renaissance leader while dismissing a legitimate demand put forth by the organisation founded by him to include his birth anniversary as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act (NIA).

In a statement issued on the occasion of the145th jayanti (birth anniversary) of its founding leader, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the government had turned down its repeated demands citing lame excuses.

Mr. Nair said the government might face the consequences if it did not change its approach towards the NSS, which had maintained an equi-distance policy towards all political parties.

The statement, widely regarded as the latest in a war of words between the community organisation and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, received instant backing from the Congress and the BJP.

Cong., BJP support

Supporting the NSS, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, said the present government did not appear keen on declaring Mannam Jayanti as a holiday. “This is not fair especially because the founding leader of NSS had fought for all sections of society,” he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan too accused the State government of disregarding a reasonable demand raised by the organisation. “It is a collective demand of the Hindu society. The Chief Minister should find a way to resolve this issue,” he told the media, on the sidelines of his visit to the NSS headquarters here.

The Mannam Jayanti was observed at the NSS headquarters in Perunna with Mr. Nair lighting a lamp and offering floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam in the morning.

The Jayanti was also observed in all the taluk union offices, Karayogam units and NSS institutions across the State.