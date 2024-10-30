GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mannarkkad sub-district lifts Palakkad science fair championship

Published - October 30, 2024 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students from RPMHS Panangattiri with their exhibit on satellite remote sensing for the Working Model competition at the Palakkad Revenue District School Science Fair at Basel Evangelical Mission Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

Students from RPMHS Panangattiri with their exhibit on satellite remote sensing for the Working Model competition at the Palakkad Revenue District School Science Fair at Basel Evangelical Mission Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Mannarkkad sub-district became overall champions in the Palakkad Revenue District School Science Fair that concluded here on Wednesday. When Mannarkkad won 1,287 points, Thrithala sub-district became the runner up with 1,166 points. Alathur sub-district was in the third position with 1,160 points.

Ottapalam sub-district secured 1,140 points to get the fourth position and Pattambi sub-district secured 1,117 points to reach the fifth position.

BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur, became the overall champions in school level by securing 322 points. When Higher Secondary School, Chalavara, lifted the runner up trophy with 291 points, TRK. Higher Secondary School, Vaniyamkulam, was in the third position with 280 points. GMMG Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, got the fourth position with 237 points, and Government Higher Secondary School, Kadambur, the fifth position with 233 points.

Deputy Director of Education P. Sunija inaugurated the valedictory session. Vocational Higher Secondary Education assistant director Lissy Joseph presided over the function. Principal of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, U. Lata; principal and headmistress of BEM Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, Rajita Kumari and K.R. Ajita, respectively; and several teacher union leaders addressed the function.

About 5,000 students from schools in 12 sub-districts attended the three-day function.

