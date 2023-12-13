ADVERTISEMENT

Mannarkkad forest range launches RRT bike unit to handle snake issues

December 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer Ashique Ali U. handing over the RRT bike key to Mannarkkad Range Forest Officer N. Subair (left) at a function held at Mannarkkad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mannarkkad forest range on Wednesday launched a two-wheeler rapid response team (RRT) unit exclusively to handle snake and small animal rescues. The motorcycle RRT unit was introduced in the wake of increasing man-animal conflicts reported from Mannarkkad forest division.

Mannarkkad is one of the most vulnerable and conflict-ridden forest divisions in the State. More than 760 conflict cases were reported from the division in the current year.

Better response

Forest officials in the division were unable to address all the conflicts with the only four-wheel drive RRT vehicle in their possession. Therefore, they introduced a two-wheeler RRT unit with the support of Urban Gramin Society, a private financial institution based at Mannarkkad.

Forest officials said that the RRT bike unit would help them manage multiple conflict issues simultaneously. The four-wheel RRT unit will focus on major conflicts, especially elephant-related issues.

The RRT bike unit was handed over to the Forest department along with the opening of Urban Gramin Society branch at Mannarkkad on Wednesday. N. Shamsuddin, MLA, inaugurated the function. Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer Ashique Ali U. handed over the bike key to Mannarkkad Forest Range Officer N. Subair. Silent Valley National Park Wildlife Warden S. Vinod flagged off the vehicle.

