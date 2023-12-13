GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mannarkkad forest range launches RRT bike unit to handle snake issues

December 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer Ashique Ali U. handing over the RRT bike key to Mannarkkad Range Forest Officer N. Subair (left) at a function held at Mannarkkad on Wednesday.

Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer Ashique Ali U. handing over the RRT bike key to Mannarkkad Range Forest Officer N. Subair (left) at a function held at Mannarkkad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mannarkkad forest range on Wednesday launched a two-wheeler rapid response team (RRT) unit exclusively to handle snake and small animal rescues. The motorcycle RRT unit was introduced in the wake of increasing man-animal conflicts reported from Mannarkkad forest division.

Mannarkkad is one of the most vulnerable and conflict-ridden forest divisions in the State. More than 760 conflict cases were reported from the division in the current year.

Better response

Forest officials in the division were unable to address all the conflicts with the only four-wheel drive RRT vehicle in their possession. Therefore, they introduced a two-wheeler RRT unit with the support of Urban Gramin Society, a private financial institution based at Mannarkkad.

Forest officials said that the RRT bike unit would help them manage multiple conflict issues simultaneously. The four-wheel RRT unit will focus on major conflicts, especially elephant-related issues.

The RRT bike unit was handed over to the Forest department along with the opening of Urban Gramin Society branch at Mannarkkad on Wednesday. N. Shamsuddin, MLA, inaugurated the function. Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer Ashique Ali U. handed over the bike key to Mannarkkad Forest Range Officer N. Subair. Silent Valley National Park Wildlife Warden S. Vinod flagged off the vehicle.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.