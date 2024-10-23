ADVERTISEMENT

Mannarasala Ayilyam fete to begin today

Published - October 23, 2024 06:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Ayilyam festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Haripad, will begin on Thursday. A ‘Deepakazhcha’ will held at 5.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held from Friday morning. On the Ayilyam day on Saturday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam will give darshan to devotees from 7.30 a.m. ‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals including ayilyam puja, noorumpaalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorumpaalum will be held.

A large number of devotees from across the State are expected to witness the festival. Various art and cultural programmes will be held as part of the festival.

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Alappuzha district on October 26 in view of the Ayilyam festival. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US