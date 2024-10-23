Mannarasala Ayilyam fete to begin today

The three-day annual Ayilyam festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Haripad, will begin on Thursday. A ‘Deepakazhcha’ will held at 5.30 p.m.

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held from Friday morning. On the Ayilyam day on Saturday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam will give darshan to devotees from 7.30 a.m. ‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals including ayilyam puja, noorumpaalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorumpaalum will be held.

A large number of devotees from across the State are expected to witness the festival. Various art and cultural programmes will be held as part of the festival.

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Alappuzha district on October 26 in view of the Ayilyam festival. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.

