GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mannarasala Ayilyam fete to begin today

Published - October 23, 2024 06:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Ayilyam festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Haripad, will begin on Thursday. A ‘Deepakazhcha’ will held at 5.30 p.m.

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held from Friday morning. On the Ayilyam day on Saturday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam will give darshan to devotees from 7.30 a.m. ‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals including ayilyam puja, noorumpaalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorumpaalum will be held.

A large number of devotees from across the State are expected to witness the festival. Various art and cultural programmes will be held as part of the festival.

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Alappuzha district on October 26 in view of the Ayilyam festival. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.

Published - October 23, 2024 06:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.