ADVERTISEMENT

Mannarasala Ayilyam fete to begin on November 4

November 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

On Ayilyam day on Monday, sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Ayilyam festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Haripad, will begin on November 4. A ‘deepakazhcha’ will held at 5.30 p.m.

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held on Sunday morning. On the Ayilyam day on Monday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam will give darshan to devotees at 9.30 a.m. In view of the demise of Mannarasala Amma Umadevi Antharjanam in August this year, various rituals and programmes associated with the festival will not be held this year.

District Collector John V. Samuel has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Alappuzha district on November 6 in view of the Ayilyam festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US