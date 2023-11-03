HamberMenu
Mannarasala Ayilyam fete to begin on November 4

On Ayilyam day on Monday, sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m.

November 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Ayilyam festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Haripad, will begin on November 4. A ‘deepakazhcha’ will held at 5.30 p.m.

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held on Sunday morning. On the Ayilyam day on Monday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam will give darshan to devotees at 9.30 a.m. In view of the demise of Mannarasala Amma Umadevi Antharjanam in August this year, various rituals and programmes associated with the festival will not be held this year.

District Collector John V. Samuel has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Alappuzha district on November 6 in view of the Ayilyam festival.

