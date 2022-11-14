Mannarasala Ayilyam fete begins

November 14, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held on Tuesday. On the Ayilyam day on Wednesday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual ‘Ayilyam’ festival at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, Harippad, began on Monday. The festival commenced with the conferring of ‘Sree Nagaraja Puraskaram’ on Sadanam Vasudevan, T.V. Gopalakrishnan, Kalamandalam Sivan Namboothiri and Kalamandalam Suganthi. A ‘Maha Deepakazhcha’ was held in the evening.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ will be held on Tuesday. On the Ayilyam day on Wednesday, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. ‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals, including ayilyam pooja, noorumpaalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorumpaalum, will be held. A large number of devotees from across the State are expected to witness the festival.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has declared a public holiday for government offices and educational institutions in the district on November 16 in view of the Ayilyam festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US