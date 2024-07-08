GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mannar murder: court extends police custody of three accused

Kala was murdered in December 2009 allegedly by her former husband and the three arrested

Updated - July 08, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 07:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mavelikara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 1 has extended the police custody of three persons arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Kala, a woman from Mannar in Alappuzha, till July 11.

On Monday, the police requested the extension of custody of Jinu, Soman and Pramod, which the court granted.

According to the police, Kala was murdered in December 2009. As per the FIR registered by the Mannar police, Anil Kumar, former husband of Kala, is the first accused in the case. He is reportedly in Israel. The police have intensified efforts to bring him back.

On July 2, the police recovered some materials, including likely human body parts, from a septic tank in the compound of Anil Kumar’s house at Mannar. The materials recovered from the septic tank have been sent for forensic examination for identification.

According to the FIR and remand report, Anil Kumar with the help of the three arrested, all relatives of the former, murdered Kala on the Valiya Perumpuzha bridge. They transported her body in a car before burying it at an unidentified location and destroying evidence. Anil Kumar killed her after suspecting her of having a relationship with another person, the FIR said.

