Manmohan poser to Left on united front to oppose BJP

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has asked the Left parties whether they will join the Congress in a united front to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level or will they keep the BJP and the Congress at the same distance.

In his address at the Ernakulam leg of the Padayorukkam campaign, a State-wide vehicular campaign organised by the United Democratic Front against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central and State governments at the Ernakulathappan ground here on Friday, Dr. Singh said, ‘‘If they are sincere in the fight against the BJP and its anti-people policies, they have to cooperate with the leadership of the Congress at the national level and fight together against the BJP’s misrule and divisive policies.”

‘Historic blunder’

Lambasting the Modi government, Dr. Singh said that demonetisation had turned out to be a historic blunder. Demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST had led to a slowdown in the economic growth.

“On November 8, 2016 night, Narendra Modi demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes and he said the decision was meant to unearth black money, curb terrorism, and check the flow of fake currency from Pakistan. But what have the people of India gained from this adventure except to be recipient of fresh hardships,” he asked. Stating that the withdrawal of 86% of currency imposed severe hardships on India’s farmers and small industries and traders, Dr. Singh said that at least 100 persons died standing in queues outside banks.

“The BJP government imposed fresh hardships on the people by hastily introducing GST, soon after demonetisation. GST is an idea which had the blessings of the Congress party, but we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation. Our aim was One Country One Tax,” he said.

Dr. Singh said that the GDP growth rate came down from 7.2% in 2015-16 to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017-18. “Small industries and small traders are badly hurt. I don’t see any immediate recovery in sight,” he said.

Blaming the BJP government at the Centre for having failed to implement any of its promises, the former Prime Minister pointed out that Narendra Modi had promised the people of India during the election campaign that he will bring back all the black money that is hoarded overseas and deposit Rs15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

“Now three and a half years have passed and the people of India ask: what has the Indian citizen gained from the BJP rule? Prices of essential commodities are going up, unemployment is increasing. The promise to create one crore jobs every year has proved to be a hollow one,” he said.

Recalling that India has a great tradition and culture of respecting all beliefs and religions, Dr. Singh said that India has welcomed all faiths like Judaism, Christianity, Islam etc. “We cherish religious harmony, we never imposed restrictions on what food we should eat or the dress we should wear. Unfortunately, within a short period of three and a half years of BJP rule, attempts are being made to hurt the secular and democratic fabric of the country. The Congress will fight resolutely these divisive forces,” he said.

Dr. Singh said that the rule of law has crumbled under the LDF government in Kerala. “Women in the state do not feel safe. Economic progress is slow,” he added

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is leading the Padayorukkam rally; Oommen Chandy, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister; M. M. Hassan, KPCC president; and a host of senior Congress leaders and representatives of UDF allies spoke on the occasion.