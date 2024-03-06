Mankulam DFO transferred in the face of protests

March 06, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

As protests continue against the Forest department at Mankulam, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K.B. Subash, attached to the Mankulam Forest Division, was transferred to Kottayam on Tuesday.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and head of the forest force issued the transfer order. Mr. Subash was transferred as Assistant Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, Kottayam. Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, Kottayam, will be the new Mankulam DFO.

According to sources, Mr. Subash was transferred against the backdrop of a protest by an action council from Monday raising the demand, among other things.

In January, a clash had erupted between forest officials and Mankulam panchayat members, ruled by the Left Democratic Front, over the construction of a pavilion on the Perumpankuthu river. The Munnar police had registered a case against the panchayat members and forest officials in connection with the issue.

In another incident in the last week of January, the Mankulam DFO allegedly had an altercation with the vicar of St Joseph’s Church at Anakkulam after wild elephants at the Anakkulam waterhole ran amok following the bursting of crackers during the annual feast of the church.

After the incidents, the joint action council had been conducting a protest against the Forest department at Mankulam.

Mankulam panchayat vice-president Bibin Joseph said the action council would continue the protest.

The sources said officials took action on the Perumpankuthu pavilion issue based on existing rules. “Mankulam is a reserve forest and constriction activities can be allowed only with the permission from the MoEF. In the Anakkulam incident, the DFO only alerted the church authorities that if elephants are provoked, it will have disastrous consequences affecting people’s lives,” the sources said.

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church also demanded action against forest officials. However, a report submitted to the government by the Special Branch pointed out growing unrest among people against the department at Mankulam and recommended immediate action.

