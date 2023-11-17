HamberMenu
Mankombu rice research station renamed in honour of M.S. Swaminathan

November 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P.Prasad speaking at the Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad on Friday.

Agriculture Minister P.Prasad speaking at the Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Rice Research Station at Mankombu in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, under the Kerala Agricultural University has been rechristened M.S. Swaminathan Rice Research Centre.

It was announced by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at a function held at the station on Friday.

The research centre has played a key role in Kuttanad’s agricultural advancements and it was renamed in memory of the contributions made by agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan who had his roots in Kuttanad. Swaminathan died in September this year.

Speaking at the Swaminathan memorial meeting organised jointly by the Agricultural department and the Kerala Agriculture University, Mr. Prasad called Swaminathan a genius who proved that science was meant for the common man.

“He set an example to the world. He had always kept agriculture and Kuttanad close to his heart. It is befitting that the research station is named after him,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister said Swaminathan showed that real patriotism was to help the people. Swaminathan always thought and worked to improve the life of the common man. Mr. Prasad said the government would provide support to the activities of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.

The Rice Research Centre was established in 1940 with the financial support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. It was brought under the Kerala Agricultural University in 1972.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, K.G. Padmakumar, Director, International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, and others attended the function.

