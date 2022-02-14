Manjoor RoB to be opened on Feb.26

The long-delayed Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Manjoor, the works on which was stalled due to troubles in constructing an approach road, is finally set to be thrown open to traffic.

According to Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, works on the approach roads to the RoB are progressing and the bridge is slated to be commissioned on February 26.

Works on the RoB, which connects the Main Central Road with Kuruppanthara – Kallara Road, had hit a blockade following the delay in completing the acquisition of land and troubles related to the shifting of the Kerala Water Authority pipes from the location.

The Railways had allocated ₹11 crore for the reconstruction of the overbridges at Ettumanur (along Ettumanoor-Neendur Road) and at Manjoor about four years ago. Though the project at Ettumanur could be completed much earlier, the Railways twice extended the deadline for completing works at Manjoor.

Officials said the Railways was also in the final stages of constructing similar over bridges at Poovanthuruthu and Muttambalam, which are slated for commissioning in March and April. Works on track doubling along the Ettumanur-Kottayam stretch too have been progressing with the authorities rushing to complete the second line for a length of 10 kilometers by March 31.

Political row

The RoB at Manjoor, meanwhile, has now been at the centre of a raging political row with the warring factions of the Kerala Congress party vying with each other to hog credit.

The episode began to unfold last week with the Kerala Congress leader and Kaduthuruthi legislator Mons Joseph visiting the construction site here and announcing that the bridge would be completed within a week.

Days later, Mr. Chazhikadan and Jose K. Mani, MP, along with Railway officials, visited the spot and announced February 26 as the date of inauguration.

“The construction of the RoB as well as its access roads is being carried out by the construction division of the Railways. The MLA is trying to mislead the people that the project is being completed upon his intervention,” Mr. Chazhikadan said.