Manjeswaram registers 75.82% polling

A large number of voters turned out for the by-election in the Manjeswaram constituency on Monday. The polling percentage was 75.82%. In the 2016 election, the polling percentage was 76.33%.

There was a rush among voters to reach the booths to exercise their franchise from the beginning of polling in Manjeswaram where the candidates of the UDF, LDF and the NDA are engaged in a close fight.

The first hours of election witnessed a turnout of 5.82 pe rcent voters, but the number touched 40 per cent by 1.30 p.m, which was considered a good polling percentage compared with the other four constituencies in the State, where the polling percentage was low.

The voter turnout slowed down in the final two hours before the close of voting.

The situation during the polling in the 198 booths in the constituency remained calm and without any untoward incidents.

Though problems in electronic voting machines were reported from a few booths, they were immediately rectified. Earlier in the day, a 37-year-old woman was arrested by the police on the charge of trying to cast bogus vote.