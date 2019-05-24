Manjeswaram by-poll: CEO to approach court

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena is planning to approach the High Court for clearing the legal hurdles in holding by-election to the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency.

Manjeswaram is one of six Assembly segments that are in queue for a by-election. The seat had fallen vacant after the MLA, IUML's P.B. Abdul Razaq, died in October 2018. ‘‘I will approach the High Court in a week or two after discussing the issue with our standing counsel,’’ Mr. Meena said.

Mr. Razaq's election in 2016 has been embroiled in a court case after BJP State general secretary K. Surendran, who lost by a narrow margin of 89 votes, challenged it through an election petition. His contention was that bogus votes were polled.

As the case was progressing in the High Court, Mr. Razaq died in October 2018. In February 2019, Mr. Surendran announced plans to withdraw his petition. He subsequently contested from Pathanamthitta in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but was pushed to the third spot.

With the case still in court, the Manjeswaram by-election has been delayed for more than six months. Section 151 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, requires the Election Commission to hold by-election within six months of a seat falling vacant provided the MP/MLA has one year or more of his/her term left.